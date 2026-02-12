Latest News
2026 CPS Leaders
Condobolin Public School Relieving Principal Lorraine Farrugia (far left, back) [...]
Mavis Charters Exhibition now on display at Hospital
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt An Art Exhibition by Mavis Charters [...]
Kiacatoo CWA party
On Tuesday, 2 December Kiacatoo CWA had their Christmas Party [...]
Australia Day fun at the swimming pool
The Condobolin community enjoyed free entry to the swimming pool [...]
Year Six celebration held for CPS students
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Public School held their Year Six [...]
2026 Condobolin High School Leadership Team announced
Congratulations to the 2026 Condobolin High School Leadership Team! Ryan [...]