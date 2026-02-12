Kiacatoo CWA party

On Tuesday, 2 December Kiacatoo CWA had their Christmas Party at the home of Ruth and Bill Worthington. They enjoyed a lovely lunch and dessert followed by our gift exchange and photographs. From all reports everyone had a lovely time. Image Contributed.

