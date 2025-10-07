KIACATOO CWA

Kiacatoo CWA

Kiacatoo CWA celebrated its 80th birthday on Tuesday 2nd September with an outing to Forbes for Lunch at Isabellas. On the way in we took in the Sculpture Trail stopping at the sculptures for photographs, meeting tourists and having a chat with them. In Forbes we had a lovely lunch before our journey home viewing the rest of the sculptures along the way. It was a really great fun day for all members attending and very good to do something different.

CWA Awareness Week ran from Sunday 7th to Saturday 13th of September with the theme this year of ‘Seasonal Eating’. Our branch observed it with a beautiful display in the window of a local business arranged and prepared by one of our members. Well done.

The display also featured items that CWA is known for in the community. Land Cookery and Handicrafts, Fund raising for charity and medical issues with the aim of helping women to find their place in a strong community-focused organisation.

Submitted by Tina Harris, President/Publicity Officer.