KIACATOO CWA
Kiacatoo CWA
Kiacatoo CWA celebrated its 80th birthday on Tuesday 2nd September with an outing to Forbes for Lunch at Isabellas. On the way in we took in the Sculpture Trail stopping at the sculptures for photographs, meeting tourists and having a chat with them. In Forbes we had a lovely lunch before our journey home viewing the rest of the sculptures along the way. It was a really great fun day for all members attending and very good to do something different.
CWA Awareness Week ran from Sunday 7th to Saturday 13th of September with the theme this year of ‘Seasonal Eating’. Our branch observed it with a beautiful display in the window of a local business arranged and prepared by one of our members. Well done.
The display also featured items that CWA is known for in the community. Land Cookery and Handicrafts, Fund raising for charity and medical issues with the aim of helping women to find their place in a strong community-focused organisation.
Submitted by Tina Harris, President/Publicity Officer.
Latest News
Can Assist Charity Day
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday was the Can Assist Charity [...]
Complete Sheep and Goat eID Pulse Survey
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, in partnership [...]
KIACATOO CWA
Kiacatoo CWA Kiacatoo CWA celebrated its 80th birthday on Tuesday [...]
Senior girls decorate candles
The Lake Cargelligo Central School senior girls’ group gathered together [...]
RFW host High Tea
By Hayley Egan On Sunday 14th September, Royal Far West [...]
Primary students explore Questacon Exhibit in Parkes
Tullamore Central School primary students were excited to attend the [...]