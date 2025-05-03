Kiacatoo CWA

Hello again.

On Saturday 8th March I attended the International Women’s Day hosted by Condobolin CWA at the Railway Hotel. As Korea is our Country of Study this year the dinner featured Korean food. The guest speaker shared her experience as an exchange student in Korea which was very interesting and some of the ladies from other Countries wore their national costume.

On Tuesday 11th March the Land Cookery and Handicraft Day was held this year at the Presbyterian Hall. Congratulations to Ruth Worthington who won the most points on the day.

We were asked by the family to cater the wake of a well-known man from town. Held on Tuesday 11th March at the Sports Club it was a long but enjoyable day. Thankyou to members for your hard work and patience during the day, your donations of sandwiches, cakes and slices went down well as did the hot food provided by the family.

On Saturday 29th March we held a Jewellery Party Fundraiser at Centre Life Church Hall. Starting at 10am with Morning Tea, our guest speaker Nerida Scalzo gave a very interesting talk on the care of semi-precious beads and pearls. This was followed by the ladies browsing and having the opportunity speak to Nerida and to order if they wished. Nerida’s husband Frank did a great job of setting up and admin on the day. The Lucky Door Prize was won by Bev Thornton, the vouchers were won by Sue Francis and Beryl Field.

As we didn’t meet this month Birthday wishes go to Evelyn Kokoc and Judy Johnson.

I hope everyone had a safe and happy Easter.

Contributed by Kiacatoo CWA Publicity Officer Bettina Harris.