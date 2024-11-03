Kiacatoo CWA

Kiacatoo CWA Notes October 2024

On Tuesday 22nd October Kiacatoo held its AGM at the Library during which our new office bearers were elected for 2025 and reports given for 2024. This was followed by our monthly meeting where we were joined by our new member. Welcome Sue.

At the Oxley Group Conference held in Tullamore on Tuesday 15th October Kiacatoo was awarded the Oxley Group Cultural Trophy for our cultural report on activity in our community during 2024. Our Cultural Officer collated the information and together we put it into writing. How exciting!! Kiacatoo had a really busy year in 2024.

Our next meeting will be held at a member’s home on Melbourne Cup Day Tuesday 5th November at 12pm for our monthly meeting followed by Lunch where members bring something to share either a main or dessert item. After Lunch we share time together play games, have a sweep and watch the race. Members wear hats or fascinators. It’s so much fun.

Contributed by Tina Harris, Kiacatoo CWA Publicity Officer.