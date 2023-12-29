Khushaal Is Ambassador

Khushaal Vyas, a Clinic Supervisor and Solicitor at the WSU Justice Clinic, Chief Operating Officer of the Australia India Film Council and National Co-Chair of the Australia India Business Council’s Young Business Leader’s Chapter, has been named Lachlan Shire Council’s 2024 Australia Day Ambassador.

He will be front and centre of Lachlan Shire Australia Day events Lake Cargelligo, Tullibigeal and Burcher and will be joining Lachlan Shire Council Mayor Paul Phillips in presenting the 2020 local awards.

The 2024 Australia Day Awards for the Lachlan Shire official NSW Citizen of the Year ceremony and award presentation will be held at the Lake Cargelligo Sail and Power Boat Club on the morning of Australia Day (26 January), next year.

“Khushaal is a former commercial lawyer and is a Clinic Supervisor and Solicitor at the WSU Justice Clinic where he leads community legal education initiatives to vulnerable community groups in Western Sydney and regional NSW.,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“More recently, he has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of the Australia India Film Council and National Co-Chair of the Australia India Business Council’s Young Business Leader’s Chapter.

“From a young age, Khushaal has been passionate and active in the social justice and community advocacy space. As the Fairfield Youth Advisory Committee’s youngest ever member, he was a key advocate for the Fairfield City Youth and Community Centre subsequently built in 2015 and helped to organise large youth consultations, events and conferences.

“At university, Khushaal was the President of the UNSW Law Society. Prior to this, he was Vice-President (Social Justice) where he co-founded a regional volunteer program to work with community centres and schools in the Dubbo-Trangie and Wiradjuri Community and mentor disadvantaged Indigenous children. He subsequently directed the award winning “Yindyamarra: A Documentary” which followed the volunteer trip. Since starting work professionally, Khushaal has been responsible for organising the delivery of pro bono legal support to several community organisations in Dubbo.

“For his work on the Fairfield City Youth and Community Centre and Dubbo Volunteer program, Khushaal was awarded the NSW Premier’s Multicultural Youth Medal and Australian Student Leader of the Year.

“Continuing his multicultural advocacy, he currently is on the NSW Office of Sport’s Multicultural Advisory Committee and is a freelance journalist where he regularly writes about issues pertaining to discrimination, representation, multiculturalism and politics. For his writing, he was acknowledged as a finalist for young journalist of the year at the 2021 PMCA Awards.

“Outside of this, Khushaal is a GWS Giants Fan and a Bollywood dance choreographer. He lists that his greatest ambition is to stand up to the seagulls who keep stealing his lunch.”

For more information about the Shire’s Australia Day celebrations, please contact Cherise Small, Executive Assistant, on (02) 6895 1900 or visit the Australia Day website: www.australiaday.org.au