Kenzie and Alrescha are super spellers

Alrescha Siregar (Stage Two) and Kenzie Riley (Stage Three) won the Condobolin Public School Spelling Bee on Friday, 28 June.

Kaylee Bamblett (Stage Two) and Haylee Bell (Stage Three) were Runners Up at the event.

Alrescha and Kenzie will represent Condobolin Public School at the regional Spelling Bee final later in the year.

Alrescha’s winning word was experiment.

In the Stage Two Spelling Bee, some of the words that were spelled incorrectly included membrane, novelty, botany, explode and pasture.

Kenzie’s winning word was perpendicular.

Some of the words that were spelled incorrectly in Stage Three were eclectic, gesticulate, veterinary, appetite, betrayal, mystify, beautician, and schooner.

Prior to the Spelling Bee, students were given a written spelling test, and from that the top spellers from each stage were selected to take part. Each student had 45 seconds to spell the word correctly.

Mrs Judy Blattman was the announcer, Mrs Kim King the scorer and Mrs Sue Worthington the timekeeper for the Spelling Bee.