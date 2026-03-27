Kelly Norris received Life Membership

Kelly Norris was awarded Life Membership to the Condobolin Diggers Swimming Club at their annual Club Presentation Day on Sunday, 15 March.

The following was read out on the day:

“Kelly has been an active member within the Club since the early 1990’s. starting off swimming with the Sires then progressing to the adult swims. After a few years away from Condo to further her career, Kelly returned in 2008, rejoining the Club and returning to the pool, winning chooks life she has never left. On 25 March 2007 Kelly was nominated as Club Secretary and holds this position some 19 years later – An amazing feat. “Kelly’s dedication and passion to the Club is evident through her commitment to the secretariat role and her fundraising efforts over the years. Kelly has been a great support with fundraising initiatives, selling raffle tickets and 100 Clubs within the community, organizing end of year presentation parties and stepping into other committee roles where needed such as time keeping and recording, and has given TJ’s most important yet difficult starting role a go. Over the years Kelly has been a regular representative at the annual swimming carnivals and has come away many times with a podium win.

“Congratulations Kelly, on all your efforts to keep our small Club thriving.”