Kellie’s creative heart on show

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin artist Kellie Ward has showcased her photography and artworks in her first solo exhibition.

‘Paint and Pixel’ – Our Australia was held at the Condobolin Community Centre on Friday, 23 May for one night only.

Kellie is not afraid to admit she has found a space where her creative heart can embrace her artistic dreams.

Her solo exhibition may have been the most challenging and exhilarating adventure to date, but she could not be happier.

“I am so proud of what I have done here and at times I didn’t think I could pull it off,” Kellie said.

“It was a tough ride.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of my community, my friends, my husband, and my family.

“Hopefully this opens up big doors for me because the creative space is me and where I want to be.

“Whether it’s holding a brush or behind the camera, it’s my absolute happy place.” Kellie said her exhibition would not have come to fruition without the help from numerous people and businesses.

“Thank you, Larissa and Clint, for helping me set up and helping my dreams and vision come to life,” she stated.

“Thanks to Kez (@localgrazingco) not just for the platters but everything – you are an absolute angel, and I love you to bits.

“To the businesses I borrowed things off or helped me along my journey – Stem the Florist, Affordable Furniture and The Hall Condo.

“You know you have an amazing community when nothing is too hard to help another out.” Her passion for photography and art has seen Kellie evolve as an artist. She offers clients bespoke pieces that command attention.

You can find Kellie via @little.cottage.studio and @editorial_creative.

Instagram is her main platform where she sells, communicates and posts new collections. There is a link on Instagram to a website, where all current artworks can be purchased.