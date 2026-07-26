Kellie selected for national Brisbane Exhibition

Central West artist Kellie Ward has been selected as one of just 100 artists from across Australia to exhibit in Petite Pieces: The 100 at Aspire Gallery, Brisbane.

Kellie’s two selected works, Dreamer and One Day, explore the idea that every journey begins with a dream. One painting features a child in an aviator helmet gazing skyward, while the second depicts a vintage biplane soaring through textured clouds. Together, the pieces tell a story of courage, possibility and believing in where your dreams might take you.

“I wanted these paintings to capture that feeling we all have at some point looking up and wondering what if? Kel said. “They remind us that every achievement starts with someone daring to dream and make good of that dream”

Being selected from artists across Australia is a milestone Kellie says she is incredibly proud of.

“To be chosen as one of just 100 finalists is something I never imagined when I first picked up a paintbrush again. It’s a huge honour to have my work recognised alongside so many talented Australian artists.”

Kel’s artistic journey began after experiencing one of the most difficult periods of her life following the sudden loss of her father in a farming accident. Painting became both a creative outlet and a way to process grief, eventually growing into a full time artistic practice.

Now creating from her farm Kellie has become known for her colourful contemporary works inspired by rural Australia, combining storytelling, nostalgia and country life with a modern style.

Over the past two years her career has continued to grow, with exhibitions across Australia, a growing online following and increasing recognition for her distinctive approach to contemporary regional art.

Kel hopes the selected works encourage people to hold onto their own dreams and aspirations.

“I hope people walk away feeling that dreams don’t have an expiry date. Whether you’re five or fifty, it’s never too late to look up and imagine what’s possible.”

Petite Pieces: The 100 opens at Aspire Gallery on 18 July and runs until 15 August, showcasing a curated selection of small scale contemporary artworks by 100 artists from across Australia.

Contributed.