Kellie decides to follow her creative heart

Kellie Ward is the face and artist behind ‘Little Cottage Studio’.

Her dream of owning her own business began 12 months ago, after following her creative heart.

“I love to create fun and colourful art pieces in my studio where I draw inspiration from my amazing views of the farm and the sound of nature,” Kellie said.

She knows how to turn your junk into treasure. If you have old furniture, she can refurbish it and make it into a spectacular feature in your home.

Her passion for photography and art has seen Kellie evolve as an artist. She can offer clients bespoke pieces that command attention.

Kellie is married to Clint, and is a mum of two beautiful girls, Ella and Rosie. As an animal lover, she has many pets including Chorizo the Sausage Dog.

Her love of interior design led her to renovate the cottage on her family’s farm. She is also currently renovating the family’s town house and turning it into an Airbnb.

Kellie embraces her farming heritage and can often be found in sheep yards or driving the tractor. She also works part time in Paediatric Speech or helping at Evve Collective.

She welcomes commissions and is also proud to make her own frames for the artworks she sells.

You can find Kellie and ‘Little Cottage Studio’ on Facebook, Bluethumb and Instagram. Instagram is her main platform where she sells, communicates and posts new collections. There is a link on Instagram to a website, where all current artworks can be purchased.