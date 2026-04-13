Keiron, Memphis, Alby and Rashard selected
On Wednesday, 25 March several Condobolin High School (CHS) students attended the Under 16’s and Under 18’s Boys Western School Sports Association (WSSA) Rugby League Trials in Narromine. All students represented CHS with pride and determination. Congratulations to Keiron Croaker and Memphis Jones (Under 16’s) and Alby Denyer and Rashard Kirby (Under 18’s) on their selection in the WSSA Northern Zone teams. They will now trial in phase two at Peak Hill. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Keiron, Memphis, Alby and Rashard selected
On Wednesday, 25 March several Condobolin High School (CHS) students [...]
National Close the Gap Day at CHS
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School reflected on the importance [...]
Fuel excise halved for three months
By Melissa Blewitt Following a meeting of the National Cabinet [...]
Celebrating Harmony Week
Tottenham Central School students recently recognised Harmony Week and the [...]
Students attend Bangarra Dance Theatre Youth Program
Tottenham Central School students Inala, Maddi and Maliyah had a [...]
Darnell sets a new PB
Condobolin Public School student Darnell Dargin swam a personal best [...]