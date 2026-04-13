Keiron, Memphis, Alby and Rashard selected

On Wednesday, 25 March several Condobolin High School (CHS) students attended the Under 16’s and Under 18’s Boys Western School Sports Association (WSSA) Rugby League Trials in Narromine. All students represented CHS with pride and determination. Congratulations to Keiron Croaker and Memphis Jones (Under 16’s) and Alby Denyer and Rashard Kirby (Under 18’s) on their selection in the WSSA Northern Zone teams. They will now trial in phase two at Peak Hill. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.