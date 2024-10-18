Keeping the wheels turning

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

With a purpose-built fleet of delivery trucks, you can be assured that Liberty Rural will keep your farm and business wheels turning this harvest.

First established in 2006, Liberty Rural has grown to offer the capability to supply rural and regional customers who require high quality fuels and Shell Oils and Lubricants to their farms and businesses.

With a depots located in Albert, Dubbo, Warren and Bourke, Liberty Rural can provide prompt and reliable service. They have their own trucks for deliveries, so they can get your order on the road sooner. Their main aim is to supply fuel at competitive prices to customers.

Liberty distributes in excess of one billion litres of fuel a year, making them one of the largest wholesalers operating right across Australia.

“We strive to give independent retailers the best service, the most reliable supply, and the best deal for their customers,” www.libertyoil.com.au says.

“That’s what makes us different to the major oil companies. And that’s what motivates all of us at Liberty – we want to keep giving you a better alternative for fuel.

Through our network of more than 20 inland fuel and lubricant depots, Liberty can deliver fuel directly to customers who require bulk deliveries.

“We’re long-term players.

“We have been – and will be – around for a long time. So we know the Australian fuel industry, and we know it well. And because we’re not a refinery, we’re not limited to one fuel source. We buy from a range of refineries, mostly Australian, to keep you in regular supply.”

To find out more contact Michael Wales on 0498 123 073, email: mwales@libertyoil.com.au or visit www.libertyoil.com.au