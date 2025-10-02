Keeping cultural knowledge alive
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students Rueben Sloane and Brooklyn Merritt supported the Diocese in keeping cultural knowledge alive across Catholic schools in the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese. They both shared their knowledge in a special way on Monday, 22 September. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
