KCC commences drilling at historic Condobolin Mining field

By Melissa Blewitt

The Kincora Copper Condobolin drilling program at the Meritilga gold discovery has marked a pivotal moment.

Kincora Copper has commenced drilling at its 100 per cent-owned Condobolin epithermal gold, silver, and base metals project located approximately 40 kilometres south from the mill at Mineral Hill (north of Condobolin).

The capital-efficient program of up to eight diamond core holes marks the first systematic drilling campaign at the historic Condobolin Mineral Field in more than 10 years, targeting down-dip and on-strike extensions at the high-grade Meritilga discovery alongside new coincident geochemical and geophysical targets.

The Condobolin project was historically the focus of up to 25 informal open pit operations (peak late 1800’s-early 1900’s), with mining impacted by the water table and exploration by the weathering profile. The mineral field has not been effectively explored below the weathered zone (~30m).

“We are very excited to be drilling at two highly prospective projects, including the first systematic drilling program in over a decade at our wholly owned Condobolin project,” John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, commented in Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) announcement.

“Our recent efforts have included consolidating the historic Condobolin mining field, an extensive airborne geophysical survey, a regional assessment of shallow historical workings, open prior explorer discoveries and potential causative porphyry targets.

“While water and the weathering profile previously impeded mining and exploration efforts those historic obstacles now support a compelling opportunity. The last phase of drilling delivered proof-of-concept with strong results and straightforward exploration upside at multiple historical mines and new discoveries, including a blind high-grade gold discovery at Meritilga.

“Cobar style deposits are often vertically extensive with repeating mineral systems. Our commenced program will, for the first time, properly test that potential at Mertiliga and advance our geological concept of a deeper intrusion(s) driving zoned

hydrothermal systems across multiple historical mines and targets – offering both attractive grade and scale opportunity.

“Recent M&A in the Cobar district highlights the strategic value of high-grade precious and critical mineral deposits, particularly where synergies can be unlocked from existing processing capacity. The Condobolin project is an asset where a junior explorer like Kincora can add significant value.”