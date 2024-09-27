Just missing out on a state spot

Condobolin Public School Senior Girls Relay Team of Stella Jarick, Rubie Haworth, Cleo Whiley and Emmaline Blewitt, just missed a spot in the Western Athletics team, after finishing fourth in the final. The team was proud of their effort, bettering their time at the Lachlan Trials. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Last Updated: 25/09/2024By

Latest News

We recommend