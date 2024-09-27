Just missing out on a state spot
Condobolin Public School Senior Girls Relay Team of Stella Jarick, Rubie Haworth, Cleo Whiley and Emmaline Blewitt, just missed a spot in the Western Athletics team, after finishing fourth in the final. The team was proud of their effort, bettering their time at the Lachlan Trials. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
Oringi Protection Wear for all your waterproof requirements
Advertorial. Oringi is happy to say we are still here [...]
Jock and Trini win Naggers Cup
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 21st Sep, we played a [...]
LCS take part in Careers Expo
Lachlan Children Services were happy to be part of Condobolin [...]
Just missing out on a state spot
Condobolin Public School Senior Girls Relay Team of Stella Jarick, [...]
Spring Fashion 2024 at EvvE COLLECTIVE
Advertorial. It’s our favourite time of the year in store [...]
CHS Relay Team run a Personal Best at State
Condobolin High School students Joshua Bennett, Kalvin Hines-Dargin, Nate Vincent [...]