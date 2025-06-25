Junise graduates as a Public Health Physician

Junise Cox, who has been working as a doctor since finishing her medical degree over a decade ago, has recently graduated as a public health physician.

The daughter of Tim and Lil Lukins, Junise grew up at Condobolin and completed all her schooling locally before studying medicine at the University of New England, Armidale. Since then she has worked at Coffs Harbour, Macksville, Tauranga (NZ) and Hobart. She and husband Dean now live at Macksville, and her work centres on Coffs Harbour and the Northern Rivers Region of NSW Health. Dean is now a head teacher at Nambucca Valley Christian School but, along the way, has completed a Master of Professional Practice degree (education) and, shock of shocks, also a carpentry apprenticeship, Certificate 3. Nothing like variety!

Specialising in public health meant moving away from regular hospital and general practice medicine for Junise. Although she loves helping patients with their medical needs, she rationalised, “I like helping people, but I can have a bigger beneficial impact if I help make the hospital system work more effectively. So specialising in public health is a good option.” As part of her training, she also completed Masters degrees in both Public Health and International Public Health.

The training allows Junise to work in the management of major hospitals, and in senior administrative roles with government departments of health. This was probably far from her mind when she did a practical in Condo with Dr Jeremy Allen way back when he practiced in Condo! Jeremy became her doctor mentor as part of her undergraduate scholarship.

