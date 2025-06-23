JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE

O’Connors are the proud sponsors of the Condobolin Rams Under 14’s team. “A massive shoutout to O’Connor’s for backing our Under 14s tackle team this season! Your support means the world to us and plays a big part in driving these young legends toward their goals,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “After making it to the premiership the past two years, our U14s are hungrier than ever to turn this season into the trifecta—not just returning to the big dance but bringing home the win! “Thanks for believing in our team and helping make this journey possible. Let’s make this season one to remember!” the post concluded. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.