Junior Rugby League players hit the road

Round 7 Wrap Up – Condo Rams on the Road!

Round 7 saw our Rams travel to Cabonne Roos JRLFC – we packed for snow but were treated to glorious sunshine instead! Thanks Cabonne for turning on the weather and the outstanding hospitality. While not all of our teams took the field, those that did wore the Rams jersey with pride and heart. Well done to all sides – we finished the day with three from four wins.

It’s a real shame we won’t get to return the favour and welcome Cabonne to Condo this season – but we’re grateful for the great day of footy and community.

Next weekend, we’re back on home turf as we host Parkes Blue. They might be a smaller side, but with a couple of our double teams lining up, we’re looking forward to some great mate v mate matchups!

Don’t forget – the canteen, lolly shop, and Happy Daze coffee van will be in full swing, so come down for your weekly dose of footy fun, community spirit, and Rams pride!

Condobolin JRL Report sourced from the Condobolin JRL Facebook Page.