Junior Rams show skills

Condobolin Junior Rugby League hosted Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League at home on Saturday, 15 June. There were 15 games played across two ovals. All players across every age group showed determination and skills in cold conditions. The Junior Rams have another home game against Red Bend on Saturday, 22 June. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 26/06/2024

