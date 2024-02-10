Junior Cricketers showcase skills

Junior Cricket

U13’s Report

Our 13’s Competition has had some nail-biting games so far this season which makes it more exciting for the rest of the season! With only a few points splitting the teams we wish good luck to all teams

U14’s Report

Our 14’s are in a good position currently holding top spot in their Parkes & District Competition! We wish you all the best for the remainder of the season.

U17’s Report

Our 17’s are in for a tussle! Currently equal 1st on points but being pushed down to 3rd due to a count back they will dig deep for the remainder of the season! Goodluck!

So, without and further ado, congratulations to our first 3 players of the month!

Nominated by coaches and voted on by the committee.

October – Pippa Newell November – Zac Holloway December – Callum Porter

Club Captains

2023/2024 Club Captains are … Lucas Newell and Eli Heffernan

A big congratulations to three of our locals with were selected in the Central West Outlaws Team for their age group! Rachel Grimmond, Eli Heffernan, and Nate Vincent

