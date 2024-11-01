Junior Cricket

U14’S WIN ROUND ONE

Condo held the first home game of the season for the Under 14’s under lights.

We won the toss and elected to bat, posting a respectful 7-158 after 25 overs. Top scorers were Eli (80 not out) and Jacob (25).

Parkes came out to bat and wickets proved hard to come by. They finished the game on 2-136. Best bowlers were Keaton 1/12 from 2 overs and Lucas 0/9 from 3 overs.

Congratulation on the win.

**Sourced from the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.

U17’S ROUND 1

Condo travelled to Parkes for their first game of the season.

Parkes batted first, setting a total of 165. Jaren bowled well with 1/6 off 2. He was supported by Baden with 2/15 from 2.

Condo set out to chase the total but unfortunately fell short. Hudson top scored with 42 and Zac scored 24.

Congratulation the Parkes on the win.

We look forward to seeing how the season progresses.

**Sourced from the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.

LACHLAN CRICKET COUNCIL UNDER 14’S V MUDGEE

Lachlan were sent into bat after Mudgee won the toss. The boys set a respectable total of 161. Top scorers for the day were Alfie Rosser (27) and Saxon Guess with 26.

Mudgee then set about chasing our total. Some strong bowling saw them all out for 54. Outstanding bowlers for the day were Lochie Jennings with 3/8 from 4 overs. Eli Heffernan (Condobolin) finished with 2/6 from 5.1 overs. Other wicket takers were Ned Glasson, Ari Albert and Max Douglass.

Play of day to Saxon Guess and Jacob Doyle (Condobolin). Both boys threw the stumps down with direct hits causing two run outs.

Congratulations on a dominant performance!

**Sourced from the Lachlan Cricket Council Facebook Page.

LACHLAN CRICKET COUNCIL UNDER 12’S

Under 12’s had a dominant win against Mudgee on Sunday, 27 October. They batted first and set a formidable total of 2/287. Sam Yelland top scored with 120 (retired not out). He was supported well by Rory Rue who scored 91 (not out).

Lachlan then bowled Mudgee out for 40. Logan Crammond (Condobolin) and Harvey McFadyen (Condobolin) both finished on 2 for 4. Leo Dwyer, Lucy Cattle, Lucy McFadyen (Condobolin) and Sam Yelland all contributed 1 wicket each.

Huge congratulations to Sam on his unbeaten century and Rory on his 91.

**Sourced from the Lachlan Cricket Council Facebook Page.