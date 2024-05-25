Julia joins the team

Miss Julia Barlow has joined the St Joseph’s Parish School team as a casual teacher. “We know that her enthusiasm and varied teaching experiences will enrich our educational community,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Facebook Page.

