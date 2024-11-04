Judy is E Ward Councillor

The NSW Electoral Commission has confirmed that no election will occur in Lachlan Shire (E Ward) on 23 November 2024.

The election is uncontested as the number of candidates nominated for election equals, or is less than, the number of seats available. Residents of Lachlan Shire (E Ward) will no longer be required to vote. As the only candidate who nominated for the vacant position on Council in E Ward, Judith Bartholomew will be declared elected to Council. On receiving the news, General Manager of Lachlan Shire Council, Mr Greg Tory, said “I’m pleased to announce that Judith Bartholomew will return as a councillor for Lachlan Shire (E Ward). Ms Bartholomew will be able to attend the November meeting of the Council where she will take her oath or affirmation of office and join the Council”.

Mayor of Lachlan Shire, Cr John Medcalf OAM, was delighted to hear that Ms Bartholomew was to return to her position on the Council. “This is a great result for E Ward and the whole of Lachlan Shire. Judith has represented E Ward and the wider Lachlan Shire community well in the past. I‘m pleased that she is returning to continue to contribute her ideas and experience to the work the Council is doing for our community.” More information regarding the Local Government by-election can be found on the NSW Electoral Commission’s website.

