Judge Michael visits Wiradjuri Study Centre
Local youth enjoyed attending the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Breakfast Club on Monday, 4 May. Breakfast Club runs from 8am to 9am on Mondays and Fridays. It is open to school-age children and will be held at the Old Fire Station (37 Bathurst Street, Condobolin). “WCC Galari pathways engaging and maintaining relationships with Sharmaine and Gemma working together to build a safe environment for the youth in our community,” a post on the Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page.
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