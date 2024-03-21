Joy’s Fruit Cake takes top spot at Competition

Recently the Group 10 Central Western Association of Ag Shows Central West NSW Shows selected their finalist to contest the State title of the AgShows NSW Rich Fruit Cake Competition at the upcoming Sydney Royal Easter Show. The winning cake was made by Joy Gibson representing the Condobolin Show Society. At the Group judging in Narromine, the entry representing Forbes Show Society took second place and the Eugowra Show Society entry came third. Image Credits: Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page.