Joy’s Fruit Cake takes top spot at Competition
Recently the Group 10 Central Western Association of Ag Shows Central West NSW Shows selected their finalist to contest the State title of the AgShows NSW Rich Fruit Cake Competition at the upcoming Sydney Royal Easter Show. The winning cake was made by Joy Gibson representing the Condobolin Show Society. At the Group judging in Narromine, the entry representing Forbes Show Society took second place and the Eugowra Show Society entry came third. Image Credits: Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page.
Latest News
Joy’s Fruit Cake takes top spot at Competition
Recently the Group 10 Central Western Association of Ag Shows [...]
Trundle takes win
Trundle Junior Cricket Report Saturday 9th March, saw us arrive [...]
Super swims
Condobolin High School student Tyler Dargin will compete at the [...]
Trio heading off to trials
Congratulations to Oscar Charters, Peter Elias and Rueben Sloane who [...]
Waste facilities to become cashless
Lachlan Shire Council is transitioning away from accepting cash at [...]
Improvement works for Gum Bend Lake
Improvement works will be undertaken at Gum Bend Lake in [...]