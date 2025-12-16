Jonah impresses in State Final

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School’s Jonah Grimshaw has been named the Runner Up the State Final of the 2025 Regional Public Speaking Competition.

The event was held at Parliament House of NSW on Friday, 5 December.

The competition is part of the NSW Legislative Council’s Regional Roadshow program, first launched to mark the Council’s Bicentenary in 2024. The program brings a Public Speaking Competition and Youth Forum to regional centres, helping young people strengthen their connection with the democratic process.

Building on last year’s success, the Regional Roadshows returned in 2025, this time visiting six new locations: Grafton, Queanbeyan, Tamworth, Griffith, Cessnock and Orange. From the hundreds of schools invited to take part, six exceptional secondary students were selected to represent their regions at the State Final in the Legislative Council Chamber.

Jonah impressed the audience and adjudicators with his confidence, passion and masterful storytelling. He made the final after being announced as the Orange Round Winner.

State Member for Barwon Roy Butler, who attended the State Final and watched Jonah’s two speeches, said Jonah “drew on his experiences of life in the West of NSW and showed a maturity and intelligence beyond his 17 years.”

Condobolin High School were also incredibly proud of Jonah’s achievement.

“We are so proud of Jonah — not only for placing second, but for the passion, integrity, and leadership he brings everywhere he goes. Experiences like these shape remarkable young leaders, and we cannot wait to see what he achieves next,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“In the lead-up to the event, Jonah and the other finalists took part in a Roundtable with inspiring leaders. They passionately explored topics such as mental health, climate change, the foster care system, and the importance of community leadership.

“Jonah and the finalists also had the honour of visiting His Excellency the Honourable Andrew Bell, Lieutenant-Governor of NSW, at Government House for a historic tour and afternoon tea. They were able to discuss issues impacting their communities and share the journeys that brought them to the State Final.”

The other five finalists were Gabrielle Eveleigh, Maitland Grossmann High School – Cessnock Round Winner; Ava Groves, St John The Evangelist Catholic High School, Nowra – Queanbeyan Round Winner; Hannah Lennon, St Paul’s College – Walla Walla – Griffith Round Winner; Ben Reeve, Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School – Grafton Round Winner; and Ruby Woods, Oxley High School – Tamworth Round Winner.

Each finalist delivered a six-minute prepared speech and a three-minute impromptu speech, with presentations adjudicated by President of the Legislative Council, the Hon Ben Franklin MLC, former Lord Mayor of Sydney, Lucy Turnbull AO, and journalist and television presenter Jeremy Fernandez.

President Franklin said the Regional Roadshows and State Final continue to highlight the talent and insight of young people across regional NSW.

“Investing in our regional youth is investing in the future of our democracy. These programs give young people the confidence, skills and platforms they need to influence the conversations that shape their communities. The finalists competing this year have shown exceptional talent and give us every confidence in the next generation of leaders for New South Wales,” he explained.