Join the NSW SES Condobolin Unit and make a difference in your Community!

Advertorial.

Dear Condobolin Community,

We are excited to announce that our local NSW SES Unit in Condobolin is looking for dedicated volunteers to join our team and help make a positive difference in our community. Our volunteers provide essential services such as Road Crash Rescue, Storm and Flood Rescue, and more.

If you have some spare time weekly or fortnightly and a desire to contribute to the safety and well-being of our community and would like to learn new skills, we invite you to apply to join our team to support any of the roles mentioned above.

Perfect opportunity for the following people:

•individuals that would like to learn new skills and help the community during emergencies.

•Those aged 16yrs or above

•People with Emergency service background

•Those with knowledge of operating boats

•Individuals that like working in and around the waterways

•Individuals with farming/ machinery experience working with trucks, chainsaws etc.

You can reach out directly to Susan Bennett, our Condobolin SES Unit Commander, at 0427 002 215.

Together, we can work towards building a safer and more resilient community. Join us today and be a part of something meaningful!