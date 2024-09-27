Jock and Trini win Naggers Cup

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 21st Sep, we played a 4BBB stableford medley sponsored by Condobolin Newsagency. Thanks to the Hanlons for your support.

Winners of the day were Phar Nicholson and Brandon Singh with 50 points, runners up were Mick and Vicki Hanlon with 46 points, ball comp winners were Z Yeomans and J Kelly, I Myers and D Nesbit, A Rodgers and B Ramsay, G and D Matheson 43 points the cutoff.

NTPs all grades K Crow, no. 9 B Hurley and M Morris, no. 11 M Heffernan and M Hanlon, no. 17 N Coe and W Bate.

Sunday 22nd Sep we held the Australian Naggers Cup, winners of the day were Peter and Shirley Mawhinney from Grenfell with 108 1/2 nett, and the Odds and Sods winners were Clive Dunne and Marilyn Caruana with 105 1/4 nett.

Our local Naggers Cup was held in conjunction and was sponsored by Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, winners were Jock and Trini Coupland with 72 1/2 nett, Odds and Sods winners were Matt Kendall and Lisa Frankel with 74 nett.

Saturday 28th Sep we will play an individual stableford, and Sunday there is a choice of the Nyngan or Manildra opens, both great days and supporters of our club, so go and be seen.

The course is looking magnificent and our green renovations will begin this week, perfect time with rain impending.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.