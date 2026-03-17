JN Straney recognised

By Melissa Blewitt

JN Straney and Son has been awarded the Suburb Agency of the Year and Stacey Thorpe has been awarded Suburb Property Sales Agent of the Year for Condobolin at the 2026 Rate My Agent Awards.

According to the website the “RateMyAgent Agent of the Year Awards are the real estate industry’s most anticipated awards, where client’s needs are put first. Now in its 11th year, it is the only award in Australia that celebrate and recognise trusted real estate agents, agencies and mortgage brokers who provide truly excellent client service, based primarily on real customer satisfaction.”

“The Agent of the Year Awards are also the only awards in Australia to recognise agents, agencies, and property managers on a suburb level. The awards also honour leading agents and agencies on a city, state, and national level, highlighting the most recommended across the country so sellers can make informed choices.”

These awards are open to all property service providers big and small and are based on verified client reviews and measurable suburb results for each completed property sale achieved on an equal playing field.

JN Straney sold 30 plus properties in 2025 and have had a strong start to 2026. The team remains committed to reliable service and strong results.

“We truly appreciate every one of you and the trust you continue to place in us,” a post on the JN Straney Real Estate Condobolin Facebook Page read.

“We look forward to another successful year ahead and helping more clients kick their real estate goals off in 2026.”

Stacey’s award was based on 82 verified reviews with an average rating of 5 stars. Some of the comments from clients include “A very professional and trustworthy real estate agent”; “Stacey was fantastic to work with from start to finish”; “Stacey is an outstanding agent, always made herself available to answer any questions and kept me updated throughout the whole process. If you’re looking to sell your property Stacey is the agent to engage.”

Stacey has been working at JN Straney Real Estate since October 2021. She looks forward to serving the people of Condobolin and surrounds for many years.

If you would like to buy or sell your property with Stacey Thorpe at JN Straney you can call her on 0466 782 237.