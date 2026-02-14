Jean loves her job

Jean Ticehurst is excited to be part of the Lachlan Children’s Services team. She is a long-term educator who has been a key part of the service for many years. “Jean shows incredible commitment, dedication and care in everything she does. She builds strong, nurturing relationships with children and families and brings consistency, warmth and professionalism to her role each day. Her passion for early childhood education and her genuine love for the children truly shines through,” a post on the Lachlan Children’s Services Facebook Page read. “We are so grateful to have Jean as part of our team and look forward to sharing more about the amazing educators who make our service such a special place.” Jean loves interacting with children, seeing them grown and become independent. She describes herself as having a quirky sense of humour, and outside of work enjoys caring for her pets (five cats, three dogs, seven chooks and a bird) plus gardening. Image Credit: Lachlan Children’s Services Facebook Page.