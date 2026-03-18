Latest News
Charmaine finishes Certificate
On Wednesday 18th February, Murra Thinna Preschool celebrated a huge [...]
Ladies sparkle at International Women’s Day Long Lunch
Women from across the Condobolin area attended an International Women's [...]
Jayden celebrates milestone
Happy Birthday to Jayden Krebs, who celebrated his birthday on [...]
100th Birthday Celebration
Family and friends travelled from near and far to help [...]
JN Straney recognised
By Melissa Blewitt JN Straney and Son has been awarded [...]
Sapphire joins CWFS team
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Sapphire Walker has joined the Central [...]