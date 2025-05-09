Jaren catches a mighty Murray Cod
Easter is a time to spend time with family and friends. Many across the Shire took the opportunity to fish and camp along the banks of the Lachlan River. When fishing, many dream of catching the ‘big one’ or eclipse the metre mark, when angling for Murray Cod. While it may not have reached the metre mark, Jaren Blewitt was more than happy with his 85 centimetre Cod caught over the Easter break. After a photograph, the mighty Murray Cod was released back into the Lachlan River. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
