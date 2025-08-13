Jams, preserves and pickles

By Melissa Blewitt

Showcase your jams, preserves, pickles and chutneys at the 2025 Condobolin Show.

Class N will be a bold and beautiful selection of goodness that holds the promise of delighting the tastebuds.

In the Jams and Jellies, section why not enter a Jar of Apricot Jam (1); Jar of Fig Jam ($20 Prize); Jar of Any Variety Marmalade (prize donated by Aileen Dawson); or 2 Jars of Jam (one variety per jar, not both citrus variety – prize donated by Joan Press.

Sauces and butters will be highly contested – bottles and jars to be 250 grams, screw tops and labelled.

A Bottle Sauce Suitable for Dessert (no liqueur) could be an option (Section 15 – prize donated by Sue Bell).

The Elsie White Memorial Prize for Jar Lemon Butter will see the winner receive $40 prize money, with second to collect $10. Both prizes generously donated by Brett and Karyn White.

Three Jars of Fruit Flavoured Butter (1 variety per jar, any varieties, jars similar shape and size) will see a $20 first prize and a $5 second prize – both donated by Progress Printing.

Section 22 (Fruit Paste) must be displayed on a saucer – first prize is donated by Leanne Anderson.

In the Preserves, preserving bottles can be any size but must be labelled.

The Champion Jar of Olives will be awarded a prize donated by the Berry Family. In Section 27 (Jar Apricots or Peaches – Vacola Method) the winner will receive a prize donated by Ruth Worthington. A Jar of Any Variety Preserved Vegetable (not Vacola Method) will win a prize donated by Sue Bell.

The Heather Beddie Memorial Trophy (donated by the Beddie Family) will be given for ‘Encouragement or Creativity in Preserves Sections (ribbon and a card for second).

If you prefer pickles, relishes or chutneys, then you may want to enter a Jar of Mayonaise (section 33); Jar of Mustard (section 35); Jar of Mixed Mustard Pickles (prize donated by Ruth Worthington); Jar of Tomato Relish (Section 39 – First Prize $20, second prize $5 – donated by Progress Printing); Bottle Tomato Sauce (Section 42) – prize donated by Aileen Dawson); Jar Tomato Chutney (Section 45 – prize donated by Amy Smith); or Jar of Any Variety of Pickles, Chutney or Relish – Microwave (Section 49 – prize donated by Bill Worthington).

A Special Trophy for Class N includes the Dorothy Press Memorial Trophy (donated by Mr and Mrs Greg Press) for a collection of three jars (one from sections 1 to 22; one from sections 23 to 32; and one from sections 33 to 53).

The Feature Prize, will be for a jam or pickle made with the most unusual fruit or vegetable as the main ingredient (ingredient to be stated). The prize will be donated by the family of the late June Hassan.

In the Juniors, children seven years and under can enter the ‘Out of this World’ in a jar section. First prize is $20 and second is $10. Those aged eight to 15 years can enter a Jar of Bread and Butter Pickles – prizes are $20 for first and $10 for second.

Bill and Ruth Worthington have donated both the prizes for the Champion Exhibit for Class N. G and S Fabrications have donated the prize for Champion Exhibit by a Man; Most Successful Exhibitor in Class N will receive $10 and a ribbon.

In the Team Challenge, a draw from all entrants will take place for teams of three prior to judging. After judging each team is then judged by: Points (first – three points; second one point; Champion two points – plus one point per entry). The trophies are donated by the Anderson Girls, with ribbons for Champions and second.

Entry fee is $1 (unless otherwise stated). All exhibits must be at the Pavilion by 11am on Thursday, 21 August. Judging commences at 11am.

For all sections in Class N, please consult the 2025 Condobolin Show Schedule (Class begins on Page 69).

For more information on Class N, contact Chief Steward Ruth Worthington on 02 6895 2870; or the Secretary’s Office on 0428 681 099.