Jamie Chaffey to be new Member for Parkes

By Melissa Blewitt

Jamie Chaffey (The Nationals) will be the Federal Member for Parkes.

The Labor Party and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese won in a landslide at the Federal Election, held on 3 May. Currently Labor is sitting on 82 seats, with the Coalition managing only 38 at this stage. While none of the 150 House of Representatives seats have been officially declared, as counting continues in a number of close races, it is believed many of the Federal Seats have been decided.

In what has been described as a shattering loss for the Coalition, in particular for the Liberal Party, The Nationals held all their Federal seats with Mr Chaffey picking up 62.99 per cent of the Two Candidate Preferred (TCP) of the vote in the Parkes Electorate. The second placed candidate, Mr Nathan Fell (Labor Party) was sitting on 37.10 per cent.

According to the Australian Electoral Commission Tally Room (Monday, 5 May) Mr Chaffey had secured 37,884 First Preference votes (40.04 per cent). Mr Fell had 18,595 First Preference votes (19.65 per cent).

A total of 94,621 (89.84 per cent) Formal Votes were cast in the Parkes Electorate. Some 10,703 Informal Votes (10.16 per cent) were also recorded. There were 4,901 Formal Postal Votes counted, of which Mr Chaffey received 2,388; and Mr Fell 789.

In Condobolin, Mr Chaffey managed to secure 529 First Preference votes (42.66 per cent), which was followed by Mr Fell (237) and Mark Carter (Pauline Hanson’s One Nation) with 159 votes. A total of 1,240 (89.86 per cent) Formal Votes were received; while 140 (10.14 per cent) Informal Votes were cast. On a TCP basis, Mr Chaffey picked up 66.13 per cent, while Mr Fell collected 33.87 per cent at the Condobolin Public School Polling Booth. Other candidates First Preference votes were: Stephen Pope (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party – 72); Trish Frail (The Greens – 55); Petrus Van Der Steen (Trumpet of Patriots – 26); Bob Wilson (Indigenous – Aboriginal Party of Australia – 52); Maurice Davey (Family First – 29); Stuart Howe (Independent – 60); Sally Edwards (Libertarian – 21).

In Lake Cargelligo, a total of 308 First Preference Votes were cast for Mr Chaffey. This was followed by Mr Fell (80) and Mr Carter (62). This meant Mr Chaffey secured 69.74 per cent of the TCP vote, while Mr Fell managed 30.26 per cent. A total of 656 votes were cast at the Lake Cargelligo Central School Polling Booth; 575 (87.65 per cent) of those Formal Votes and 81 (12.35 per cent) Informal votes. Other candidates First Preference votes were: Mr Carter (62), Mr Pope (29), Ms Frail (24), Mr Van Der Steen (12), Mr Wilson (30), Mr Davey (8), Mr Howe (9) and Ms Edwards (13).

In Tottenham, Mr Chaffey gained 124 (54.87 per cent) of First Preference Votes. There were 33 (14.60 per cent) First Preference Votes for Mr Fell and 22 (9.73 per cent) First Preference Votes for Mr Carter. Some 226 (100 per cent) Formal Votes were recorded at the Tottenham War Memorial Hall Polling Booth, and no Informal Votes were registered. On a TCP basis, Mr Chaffey secured 55.75 per cent and Mr Fell 44.25 per cent respectively. Other candidates First Preference votes were: Mr Carter (22), Mr Pope (3), Ms Frail (6), Mr Van Der Steen (5), Mr Wilson (10), Mr Davey (7), Mr Howe (8) and Ms Edwards (8).

In Tullibigeal, there were 118 (91.47 per cent) Formal Votes cast and 11 (8.53 per cent) Informal Votes. Mr Chaffey managed 83.05 per cent of the TCP vote; while Mr Fell received 16.95 per cent at the Tullibigeal Community Hall Polling Booth. He secured 80 (67.80 per cent) First Preference Votes while Mr Fell got 13 (11.02 per cent) First Preference Votes. Other candidates First Preference votes were: Mr Carter (10), Mr Pope (9), Ms Frail (0), Mr Van Der Steen (1), Mr Wilson (1), Mr Davey (1), Mr Howe (2) and Ms Edwards (1).

A total of 114 of 116 polling places have been returned and 99.79 per cent of the ballot papers counted thus far have also had a TCP count undertaken.

Mr Chaffey was selected as the Nationals candidate, after former Member Mark Coulton decided to retire after 17 years in the role.

He hails from Gunnedah, is a boilermaker by trade. He was elected to Gunnedah Shire Council in September 2016, having previously served as President of the Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Having been elected to Council in 2016, Mr Chaffey was then elected Mayor, serving the full five-year term until 2021, when he was re-elected as a councillor and Mayor.

Mr Chaffey said “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of the Parkes electorate. Over the last 9 months of the campaign I have met so many incredible people, and I would like to thank everyone who gave me their vote and supported me during the campaign. This includes Mark and Robyn Coulton, and we thank them for their tireless service over the last 17 years for the Parkes electorate.

“To the other candidates, thank you for putting your hand up for your community and your nation. We may have different ideas, but I do believe we are all just trying to make our country a better place for future generations. Once the polls are declared I will get to work to fight for every single person in the Parkes electorate to make our area an even better place to live.

“Although we have had the result we hoped for in Parkes, it has been a disappointing result overall, and I’m concerned for what that will mean for our country. But there is no doubt we still live in the best country in the world and I’m incredibly honoured to be entrusted with this great opportunity to represent the people of the Parkes electorate,” Mr Chaffey concluded.

Mr Chaffey was joined by his wife Judy, their four children, their partners and grandchildren, Mark and Robyn Coulton, and loyal supporters to watch the results come in at a function in Gunnedah on election night.