Jamie Chaffey MP – Federal Member for Parkes

Who is Jamie Chaffey

From his Website-

Jamie Chaffey was elected to the 48th Parliament in May 2025.

He represents the largest electorate in New South Wales, covering more than 400,000 sq km and half of the state, stretching from Boomi in the north, to Barmedman in the south, and Cameron’s Corner where the New South Wales, Queensland and South Australian borders meet.

Mr Chaffey and his wife Judy live on a farm in Gunnedah, New South Wales. He and Judy were second-generation owner/operators of an agricultural equipment manufacturing business that is now owned by their children.

Mr Chaffey was elected to Gunnedah Shire Council in 2016 and elected as Mayor, having previously served as President of the Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He remained Mayor of Gunnedah Shire for eight years. While Mayor, Mr Chaffey serviced as the Chairman of the Country Mayors Association of NSW for two years prior to entering Federal Parliament. He was endorsed as chair of the Namoi Unlimited Joint Organisation of Councils in 2018 and re-elected as chair in 2020. Mr Chaffey is also a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

He is committed to delivering the best outcomes for people across the electorate, and for people in rural, remote and regional areas.

Mr Chaffey and his wife Judy have four children and five grandchildren.

Friday night the 27th at the Railway is a great opportunity to put your views.