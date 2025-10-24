Jaden represents at the Koori Knockout

Jaden Glasson played with the Central West Black Trackers at the 2025 Koori Knockout at Tamworth. He made it to the semifinals with his team. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

