Jaden and Shayleen recognised with Principal’s Awards

By Melissa Blewitt

A special part of the Condobolin High School NAIDOC Week Celebration Assembly held last month was the announcement of the Principal’s Award.

The Principal’s Awards were awarded to Jaden Glasson and Shayleen Coe. They both achieved at an outstanding level in all areas of school life.

On the day Condobolin High School Principal Wendy Scarce revealed to those gathered why she had chosen the recipients of the awards.

“I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to acknowledge and recognise the efforts, commitment and achievements of students through this special Principal’s Award during NAIDOC Week, and I take this responsibility of selecting students to receive it quite seriously,” she began.

“It isn’t an easy task given the outstanding nature of so many of our students.

“This year, I sat at my desk thinking and looking through our students for quite a long time and eventually could not choose one student. So, I used my executive power and decided to award two Principal’s Awards, and I am thrilled to be able to announce and present them today.

“The first student is a young man who we have seen grow and thrive in his time at Condobolin High School, particularly in the last 12 to 18 months. He has made outstanding improvements in his attendance, has achieved exceptional success in the sporting arena, is currently exploring his leadership capabilities, works consistently in all of his subjects to the best of his ability and is an all round wonderful young man. Congratulations to Jaden Glasson.

“The second student I would like to acknowledge and celebrate today is a young lady who is always shining light in our school, always smiling, and friendly in her disposition to all members of the school community. She is also exploring her leadership potential at the moment, and I know she will absolutely contribute enormously in this field as she has in anything else she has pursued.

“She has also impressed with her ability to balance elite sporting demands with schoolwork, maintaining a commitment to education under enormous pressure. She is an absolute delight. Congratulations to Shayleen Coe.”