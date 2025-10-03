Jacob victorious

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday, we played an individual stableford sponsored by Ian Menzies. Thanks Menzo for your support.

Winner of A grade was Jacob George with 37 pts, runner up on a 3 way c/b was Anthony Rodgers 36pts. B grade winner was Gary Blattman with 40 pts, runner up was Blake Haydon 39 pts c/b.

Ball comp winners P. Volavola, G. Crouch, A. Burley, P. Crouch, S. Thompson, M. Haydon, S. Beattie, J. Coupland, 36 pts the cutoff.

9 hole comp winner Darren (back to back) Frankel 26 pts, runner up was Trevor Thorpe with 18 pts.

NTPs no. 11 A. Richards and B. Riley, no. 17 G. Nagle, A. Rodgers, J. Coe and M. Crouch.

LCD Clums was there. Next Saturday we will host the Can Assist Charity day, it will be a 4 person Ambrose, all welcome to play, handicaps will be given on the day, don’t forget its all about the charity.

Monday is a public holiday and at noon we will play a 4BBB stableford sponsored by Condobolin Newsagency This week will see the start of the new worldwide handicap system, I will try and keep you up to speed on the chat, otherwise there will be some ‘on boarding champions’ around the club to Assist those that require help.

How good is golf? Mister Nothergreen.