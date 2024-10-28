Jacob to compete in the famous Baja 1000

Condobolin’s Jacob Smith is part of Team Australia’s Desert Racing Kings who are preparing to compete in the famous Baja 1000 in Mexico in November. The TeamAustralia-BAJA1000 Facebook Page blurb said: “Jacob Smith, the bush-bred speedster from Condobolin, NSW, who traded in his tricycle for trophies. Jacob started racing when he was three! With two Australasian Safari wins, six Condo 750 wins, three Finke Desert runner-ups, and three Sunraysia Safari titles under his belt, Jacob’s ready to rev it up with the Aussie desert kings in Mexico.” Image Credit: TeamAustralia-BAJA1000 Facebook Page.