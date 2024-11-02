Jack wins the day at Golf
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
Sunday 27th October, we played an individual stableford for club trophies, winner of the day was Jack Jones with 43 points, runner up with what is normally a winning score was Lionel Coombs with 41 points.
G McCumstie got a ball 36 points.
NTPs all grades P Nicholson, no. 9 D Bell and No. 17 P Sinderberry.
There will be a few working bees coming up to build some new greens and to lay a bit of turf in bare areas, it’s ongoing.
How good is golf?
Mister Nothergreen.
