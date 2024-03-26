International Women’s Day High Tea success

Women from across the Condobolin area attended an International Women’s Day High Tea, on Sunday, 10 March at the Condobolin Sports Club. The inclusive event aimed to bring women together to celebrate, socialise and network. The occasion also aimed to raise funds for the Condobolin Branch of Can Assist. Guest speakers included OhhBulldust founder Sam Longmore, Building Empowered Communities founder, Bec Watt, professional MC Lyndsey Douglas and Bethany McGill. Over 100 attendees enjoyed two complimentary drinks, grazing on arrival, entertainment, and afternoon tea. Many also took the opportunity to embrace the theme of the day: ‘Sparkle Up Your Day’. Organisers M’Liss Tyack, Frances (Fred) Colless, Vikki Stuckey, Annie Ryan, Jenny Laing, and Eloise Ward were overjoyed at the community response to the event and could not have been happier with the overall success of the day.

More story and images on the International Women’s Day High Tea will appear in upcoming weeks. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.