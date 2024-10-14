Interesting cards at Bridge

Bridge

A good roll up and another fabulous day of Bridge.

Welcome to David from Penrith, our almost member. He enjoyed the day as always.

Happy Birthday to Sandra and John who celebrated with a delicious cake.

The cards were as tricky as ever and making the most of them were Jan and John with 75 per cent. A very good score. Second were Lorraine and Dick with 52.5 per cent. And third were Judy and Wendy with 40 per cent. Well done everyone!

Some days I have a crush on Bridge, and other days I feel crushed by Bridge.

Bridget.