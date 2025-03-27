Inland Petroleum’s got you sorted for sowing
Media Release
Power up your sowing season with Inland Petroleum. Inland Petroleum, supplying top-quality diesel, bulk fuel, tanks & trailers, lubricants, and fuel accessories.They are local, independent, and competitive in price, with service stations right across NSW.So if you are looking for fuel deliveries this sowing give Nathan a call on 0484 120 403.He will deliver to your order in an efficient and timely manner.So for your next bulk fuel and lubricant orders. you can’t go past Inland Petroleum, they are more than just fuel.
Left – Condobolin driver Nathan is ready to help Inland Petroleum customers with their sowing deliveries. Image contributed.
Latest News
Black Dog Ride’s Condobolin Annual One Dayer
By Melissa Blewitt Black Dog Ride’s Condobolin Annual One Dayer took place [...]
Over $3,500 raised for Can Assist
The Condobolin Sports Club was abuzz with energy, unity, and [...]
Mark your calendars for the Tulli Races
Media Release The Tullibigeal Picnic Race Club invites you to [...]
CHS students undertake TAFE course
Several Year 10, 11 and 12 students from Condobolin High [...]
Roadworks in Progress
Road construction crews have been hard at work on Lake [...]
Catalogue now available
Hard copies of the Wrigley Cattle Co Annual Bull Sale [...]