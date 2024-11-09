Inland Petroleum – more than fuel

Advertorial.

Our brand-new depot facility, Inland Petroleum Condobolin, located at 5-7 Wiradjuri Way, is now open to the public. We opened on Monday, 4th November, and we are proud to welcome new and existing clients just in time for harvest.

Our new depot facility offers a wide range of products, including ULP 91, ULP 95, AdBlue and Diesel, available for 24-hour self-service. This variety and convenience are designed to meet your fuel needs. Small vehicles, road trains, and AB-Double access are available.

Nathan Webb and the team are excited to meet you and assist you with your fuelling needs over the next few weeks. We look forward to making your experience with us a pleasant one.

Inland Petroleum – more than just fuel.

Call Nathan Webb on 0484 120 403.