Inland Petroleum a major sponsor for local campaign

Inland Petroleum is the major sponsor of the annual #Shop Condo for Christmas# campaign. The community will have the chance to win up to $5,000 in the Mega Draws. Inland Petroleum are joined by Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, Chamen’s Supa IGA, Lachlan Shire Council, Allegro Concepts Pty Ltd, Mineral Hill Mine, Fletcher International, Ray White, Condo Quality Meats and Lachlan Agencies as sponsors for this year’s event.

ABOVE: Nathan Webb and Inland Petroleum are proud to be major sponsors of the #Shop Condo for Christmas# campaign. Image Contributed.