Inflatables Fair a huge success

Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc held an Inflatables Fair at Condobolin High School on Friday, 12 July. The community was able to enjoy a Mechanical Bull, Gigantic Adventure Slide, Wrecking Ball, Bungee Run, Velcro Wall, Gladiator Jousting, Egg and Spoon Racing, Tug O War, Sack Racing, Gumboot Throwing, Face Painting, and much more. Mr Whippy also joined in the celebrations, where young and old were able to enjoy many flavoured ice creams. The hugely successful event was made possible through a partnership between the NSW Government and Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.