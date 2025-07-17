Indi and Suede are sensational spellers

By Melissa Blewitt

Indi Worland (Stage Two) and Suede Sloane (Stage Three) won the Condobolin Public School Spelling Bee recently.

Maddox Stewart and Logan Bell (Stage Two) and Pippa Smith (Stage Three) were Runners Up at the event.

Indi and Suede will represent Condobolin Public School at the regional Spelling Bee final later in the year.

Indi’s winning word was dalmatian.

In the Stage Two Spelling Bee, some of the words that were spelled incorrectly included strange, suffix, island, corridor, curious, influence, irrigate, appraise, derelict, and celebrity.

Suede’s winning word was immortality.

Some of the words that were spelled incorrectly in Stage Three were digit, casting, contrary, cantata, occupant, paramount, patella, petroleum, pronunciation, multicultural, referendum, broccolini, camouflage, generalisation, honorary, accessory, accommodation, accumulate and facilitate.

Prior to the Spelling Bee, students were given a written spelling test, and from that the top spellers from each stage were selected to take part. Each student had 45 seconds to spell the word correctly.

Mrs Judy Blattman was the announcer, Mrs Kim King the scorer/time keeper and Mrs Vanessa Worthington the organiser for the Spelling Bee.