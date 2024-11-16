Incredible results for LVU Physie members

What an incredible weekend the members of Lachlan Valley United Physie Condobolin-Forbes had recently at the annual BjP Physical Culture school of dance Zone championships, held in Bathurst 19th/20th October 2024.

This small but mighty club is run by Senior associate Louise Donnelly. Louise travels to Forbes twice a week as well as holding lesson in Condo Monday and Wednesday’s. Physie is a unique dance sport, which requires students to learn five different styles of dance routines, and to perform them with accurate technique, timing and attention to detail.

At the recent Zone event LVU Physie came away with 3 first place teams (out of 4 sections), 7 Zone champions (out of 9 sections) 6 x 2nd place, 6 x 3rd places, 5 x 4 th placings and 3 x 5th places. On top of that 13 members where selected to the finals, which is top 10 selection for their respective age sections at zone level. All our place receivers will now go on to represent LVU physie and the Central Western zone at the National Physie grand finals held in November at Olympic Park, Home bush.

Results:

7-8 years teams 1st place Zone champions; 9-10 years teams 1st place Zone champions; 11-12 years teams 1 st place Zone champions.

5 Years champion Girl section: 1st Place Zone champion Amity Dunn; Finalist Sadie Markwort.

6 Years champion girl section: 1st place Zone champion Lylah Smith; 3rd place Cami Bridge.

7 Years champion girl section: 2nd Place Aria Smith; Finalist Stephanie Hornery and Adella Slone.

8 Years champion girl section: 1st place Zone champion Harper Taylor; 3rd place Ava Charters; 4th place Audrey Merritt; 5th place Annabelle Barrass.

9 Years champion girl section: 1st place Zone champion Aleigha Hornery; 2nd place Scarlett Barnes; 3rd Charlotte Miller; 4th Mollly Betland; Finalist Addi Crammond.

10 Years Champion Girl section: 2nd Lucy Miles; 3rd Anabel Allen; 4th Gemma Orr; Finalist Lila Walsh.

11 Years Champion girl: 1st place Zone champion Danielle Hornery; 2nd place Willow Frost; 4th place Stella Jarrick; 5th place Cleo Whiley.

12 Years champion girl section: 1st place Zone champion Emily Riches; 2nd Deniesse Donair; Finalist Rachel Bilsborough.

13/14years champion girl section: 1st place Zone champion Maddi Hornery; 3rd Grace McDonald; Finalist Charlotte Orr.

15/1st year champion girl section: 2nd Karla Osborne; 3rd Lacey Osborne; Finalist Tayla Venables, Zone Bilsborough.

Beginner/novice ladies Champion: 4th place Melinda Robers; 5th Rachelle Hornery; Finalist Kaylee Walsh

Intermediate Ladies champion: Finalist Beth Betland and Kate Bilsborough.

Open Ladies Champion: 5th place Ashleigh Donnelly; Finalist Nakeria Clark.

Thanks must go to our senior associate Miss Louise and her amazing teaching staff, all of whom donate their time effort and energy to provide a unique sport and opportunity for girls and women of all ages to come together for fitness, friendship and support in our rural communities. Physie is a sport for all ages with our members ranging from 3-70+.

Contributed by Senior Associate LVU Physie Fiona Donnelly.