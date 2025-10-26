Inaugural Dave Morrison 4BBB Championship

What a fantastic day on the course — 58 players turned out under perfect conditions to celebrate Dave and remember what a truly great bloke he was.

Overall Winners went to Sam and Benji Wu, who placed first with 58 points and Emma Grady and Les Whiley, who placed second with 52 points.

In the men’s category, Sam Wu came first and Glen Morgan came second.

In the women’s category, Emma Grady came first and Sue Morrison came second.

The Money Hole went to Blake Ridges.

“A big thank you to everyone who came out, supported, and shared in such a special day. The golf was great, the weather perfect, and the spirit of the day exactly what Dave would have loved.” read a post on the Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.