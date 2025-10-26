Inaugural Dave Morrison 4BBB Championship
What a fantastic day on the course — 58 players turned out under perfect conditions to celebrate Dave and remember what a truly great bloke he was.
Overall Winners went to Sam and Benji Wu, who placed first with 58 points and Emma Grady and Les Whiley, who placed second with 52 points.
In the men’s category, Sam Wu came first and Glen Morgan came second.
In the women’s category, Emma Grady came first and Sue Morrison came second.
The Money Hole went to Blake Ridges.
“A big thank you to everyone who came out, supported, and shared in such a special day. The golf was great, the weather perfect, and the spirit of the day exactly what Dave would have loved.” read a post on the Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.
Latest News
Inaugural Dave Morrison 4BBB Championship
What a fantastic day on the course — 58 players [...]
Condobolin Netball Association players recognised
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Netball Association Presentation Day was [...]
Students receive awards
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students were awarded with school [...]
Taya plays Koori Knockout semi final
Taya Donovan was part of the Central West Maliyan team. [...]
Nominations are now open for Australia Day Awards
By Melissa Blewit The 2026 Australia Day Awards nominations are [...]
Harrison heading to Sydney for Carnival
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin student Harrison Browning is heading [...]