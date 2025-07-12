Illegal parking can lead to a fine

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire residents are being reminded illegal parking can lead to a fine.

“Restricted parking areas, such as Loading zones and taxi ranks, are assigned in our streets to ensure that delivery and taxi operators can efficiently set down and pick up goods and passengers,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“When other drivers park in these zones it creates difficulty for these operators and adversely impacts their clients and passengers.

“Recently, an increasing number of drivers have been illegally parking in the loading zones and taxi ranks in Condobolin.

“Drivers are cautioned to check parking signs prior to leaving their vehicle and ensure that they are not illegally parked.

“Council’s Compliance Officers will be issuing warning notices to drivers who are illegally parked.

“If parking restrictions continue to be ignored, Council will be forced to start issuing Penalty Infringement Notices. Infringement notices incur a fine.

“The fine for illegally parking in a designated loading zone or taxi rank is $215.00. Other fines drivers should be aware if include $302.00 for obstructing a path or driveway and $644.00 for parking in a disabled parking space without a valid permit displayed.

“Council has no desire to start issuing Penalty Infringement Notices, so drivers are asked to be considerate of the needs of others and to observe parking restrictions at all times,” the statement concluded.